Saudi Arabia rejects extremist Israeli statements on displacing Palestinians

Riyadh:The Saudi Council of Ministers has strongly rejected “extremist” Israeli statements advocating for the displacement of Palestinians from their land.

During its session held on Tuesday, February 11, in Riyadh, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi cabinet reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

#مجلس_الوزراء يتناول التطورات الراهنة على الساحتين الإقليمية والدولية، ويعرب عن الرفض القاطع للتصريحات الإسرائيلية المتطرفة بشأن تهجير الشعب الفلسطيني الشقيق من أرضه، وعن التأكيد على مركزية القضية الفلسطينية لدى المملكة العربية السعودية، ويشدّد على أن السلام الدائم لن يتحقق إلا… pic.twitter.com/iiWTMc5KFZ — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) February 11, 2025

The council emphasised that lasting peace can only be achieved through the acceptance of peaceful coexistence based on a two-state solution.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with Channel 14 during his February 6 visit to the United States, suggested that Saudi Arabia could host a Palestinian state on its “vast lands.”

🚨⚡ نتنياهو للقناة 14 الإسرائيلية:



– "بإمكان السعودية إقامة دولة فلسطينية على أراضيها لأن لديها مساحة كبيرة."



– "لن نقيم أي علاقات تعرض وجودنا للخطر بما في ذلك التطبيع وإقامة الدولة الفلسطينية." pic.twitter.com/VOHGbc5yDD — الموجز الروسي | Russia news 🇷🇺 (@mog_Russ) February 6, 2025

His remark was seen as a direct response to Saudi Arabia’s firm stance that any peace deal with Israel must include the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Arabia swiftly condemned Netanyahu’s comments, describing them as stemming from an “extremist mentality” aimed at diverting attention from Israel’s actions in Gaza and ongoing ethnic cleansing.

#بيان | تثمن المملكة العربية السعودية ما أعلنته الدول الشقيقة من شجب واستهجان ورفض تام حيال ما صرح به بنيامين نتنياهو بشأن تهجير الشعب الفلسطيني من أرضه، كما تثمن المملكة هذه المواقف التي تؤكد على مركزية القضية الفلسطينية لدى الدول العربية والإسلامية. pic.twitter.com/EM9L4kkvHm — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) February 9, 2025

The Kingdom has repeatedly said that normalization with Israel is contingent on the creation of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.