Saudi Arabia rejects extremist Israeli statements on displacing Palestinians

The council emphasised that lasting peace in the region can only be achieved through a two-state solution.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2025 1:49 pm IST
Saudi Arabia rejects extremist Israeli statements on displacing Palestinians
Representative image

Riyadh:The Saudi Council of Ministers has strongly rejected “extremist” Israeli statements advocating for the displacement of Palestinians from their land.

During its session held on Tuesday, February 11, in Riyadh, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi cabinet reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read
Netanyahu suggests establishing Palestinian state in Saudi Arabia

The council emphasised that lasting peace can only be achieved through the acceptance of peaceful coexistence based on a two-state solution.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with Channel 14 during his February 6 visit to the United States, suggested that Saudi Arabia could host a Palestinian state on its “vast lands.”

His remark was seen as a direct response to Saudi Arabia’s firm stance that any peace deal with Israel must include the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Saudi Arabia swiftly condemned Netanyahu’s comments, describing them as stemming from an “extremist mentality” aimed at diverting attention from Israel’s actions in Gaza and ongoing ethnic cleansing.

MS Creative School

The Kingdom has repeatedly said that normalization with Israel is contingent on the creation of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 12th February 2025 1:49 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button