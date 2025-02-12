Saudi Arabia rejects extremist Israeli statements on displacing Palestinians

Riyadh:The Saudi Council of Ministers has strongly rejected “extremist” Israeli statements advocating for the displacement of Palestinians from their land.
During its session held on Tuesday, February 11, in Riyadh, chaired by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, the Saudi cabinet reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestinian cause to the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The council emphasised that lasting peace can only be achieved through the acceptance of peaceful coexistence based on a two-state solution.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with Channel 14 during his February 6 visit to the United States, suggested that Saudi Arabia could host a Palestinian state on its “vast lands.”
His remark was seen as a direct response to Saudi Arabia’s firm stance that any peace deal with Israel must include the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
Saudi Arabia swiftly condemned Netanyahu’s comments, describing them as stemming from an “extremist mentality” aimed at diverting attention from Israel’s actions in Gaza and ongoing ethnic cleansing.
The Kingdom has repeatedly said that normalization with Israel is contingent on the creation of a Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.