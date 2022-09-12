Saudi Arabia: SAR 5L fine, jail time for pranksters

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 12th September 2022 4:56 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: SAR 5L fine, jail time for pranksters
Representative Image (Photo: Twitter)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced the imposition of a fine of 500,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 1,06,06,677) on anyone who is caught pranking, local media reported.

In this context, the words of legal expert Dr Majed Garoub explains that posting pranks on social media is a crime in Saudi Arabia, and it is classified as a violation of the country’s Anti-Cyber Crime Law.

However, Majed told Arabic television Al Saudaih, that most pranksters on social media are young and juvenile.

“Age does not exempt the offender from arrest and imprisonment with investigations conducted in line with specific procedures suiting their age,” he added.

In recent years, Saudi police have arrested dozens of people for misusing social media and engaging in various online crimes.

