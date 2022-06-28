Saudi Arabia: SC asks citizens to sight Zul Hijjah moon on Wednesday

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 28th June 2022 6:29 pm IST
Saudi Arabia: Supreme Court asks citizens to sight Zul-Hajja moon on Wednesday
Representative Image

Riyadh: The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has urged Muslims throughout the country to sight the moon to mark the commencement of Zul Hijjah.

The Supreme Court on Monday released a statement asking people to report to the nearest court if they sight the moon through the naked eye or via a telescope. People may register a testimony in the court or to the nearest centre to help reach the court.

The court has pinned its hopes on people who could sight the moon and join regional committees to register their testimonies across the kingdom, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

