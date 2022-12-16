Saudi Arabia set to host first Formula 1 race of 2024 season

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is preparing to host the opening first Grand Prix of the 2024 season in the Formula 1 (F1) World Championship, in a change from previous plans to be held in Australia.

The Australian Grand Prix has extended its contract to host a race in Melbourne until 2037 the Australian Government said Saudi Arabia would host the first race of 2024.

The announcement from the Australian Grand Prix corporation stated, “Part of the deal will see Melbourne host the first race of the F1 season for at least four years between 2023 and 2037, with Saudi Arabia to host to the first race of the 2024 F1 season out of respect for Ramzan.”

The holy month of Ramzan is likely to start around March 11 in 2024 and the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix could be moved forward accordingly.

The F1 governing body has not confirmed the race schedule for the 2024 season.

It is reported that the Jeddah Street Circuit is on its way to host the inaugural race of the 2024 season, after Saudi Arabia became the first choice to hold the race instead of Bahrain.