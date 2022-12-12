Saudi Arabia sets age requirement for umrah pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has set an age requirement of five years to be issued an official permit to undertake umrah or lesser pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, local media reported.

The Saudi Ministry of Haj and Umrah indicated that the minimum age allowed to perform Umrah is five years, but said that children accompanied by parents can access the Grand Mosque, which houses the Kaaba.

“The minimum age to book an umrah permit is five years, provided that the child is not infected with or has been in touch with a Coronavirus patient,” the ministry said, according to the Arabic daily Ajel.

The start of the new Umrah season for pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom begins on the first of Muharram next year 1444 AH, corresponding to July 30, 2022.

The Kingdom expects more than 10 million Muslim pilgrims to attend the new season of Umrah, a forecast reminiscent of pre-pandemic numbers.