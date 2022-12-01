Saudi Arabia: Shah Rukh Khan performs Umrah; SRK fans rejoice

After wrapping up filming for his much awaited movie Dunki in Jeddah, Bollywood’s beloved Shah Rukh Khan, took some time out to visit and perform Umrah at Makkah.

A day ago, Shah Rukh Khan posted a a video appreciating Saudi Arabia’s ministry of culture. Fans of the superstar were all praise for the actor when he said “Barakallah Fik” (which roughly translates to ‘May God’s blessings be upon you’).

Shortly after the video, there were a flurry of messages from his fans asking King Khan to perform Umrah at Makkah. In fact, for a long time now, fans have been wanting to see one of India’s most popular actors perform Umrah.

The next thing we know, Shah Rukh Khan went for the pilgrimage much to the joy and thrill of his star struck followers.

Umrah is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holiest city for Muslims, Makkah, which can be undertaken at any time of the year. It consists of carrying out rites in Masjid Al Haram. In other words, one performs Umrah to rid the soul of past sins.