Saudi Arabia: Sindalah, NEOM’s first luxury destination opens up

The NEOM Board of Directors on Sunday, October 27, officially unveiled Sindalah, the luxury island destination and first physical showcase of NEOM, the 500 billion dollar mega tourism project in Saudi Arabia.

First announced by Mohammed bin Salman, Crown Prince and Chairman of the NEOM Board of Directors in December 2022, Sindalah’s opening marks an exciting milestone in NEOM’s progress.

Sindalah’s transformation from an idea to reality took two years, involving a 30,000-strong workforce, four local contracting partners, and up to 60 subcontractors.

Photo: NEOM/X

“It marks a significant step in realizing the Kingdom’s tourism ambitions under Saudi Vision 2030 and reaffirms NEOM’s ability to conceive and deliver new and exciting destinations,” stated NEOM.

It is situated in the azure waters of the Red Sea, covering 840,000 square meters. Sindalah, 17 hours from Mediterranean destinations, will serve as NEOM’s gateway to the Red Sea, offering easy access for European, Saudi, and GCC yacht owners.

“Neom is committed to supporting the Kingdom’s new era of luxury tourism, with the opening of Sindalah,” chief executive Nadhmi al-Nasr said in a statement.

He added, “NEOM’s inaugural destination offers visitors a ‘first glimpse’ of what the future holds for our extensive portfolio of destinations and developments.”

Watch the video here

A new and uncharted destination is now open to the world's luxury seekers. 🛥️



Set sail for Sindalah, a luxury island escape and year round yachting hub promising unique experiences above and below the water. #Sindalah #NEOM pic.twitter.com/NfRCvryMJb — SINDALAH (@NEOMSindalah) October 27, 2024

The island, set to attract 2,400 daily guests by 2028, is expected to generate 3,500 jobs, bolstering the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism industries, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.

Sindalah’s waters are home to 1,100 fish species, 45 of which are unique to NEOM waters, and over 300 coral species.

Sindalah’s 86-berth marina, featuring a yacht club designed by Stefano Ricci, offers amenities like docking, offshore buoys, and yacht management services for a new sailing season.

It offers 440 rooms, 88 villas, and 218 luxury serviced apartments for accommodation.