Saudi Arabia to foray into cricket with IPL auction

In a significant move, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is all set to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 player auction, marking its first significant venture into cricket.

The auction will be held on Sunday, November 24, and Monday, November 25, at Abady Al Johar Arena, also known as Benchmark Arena, in Jeddah.

A total of 574 players have been selected from an initial pool of 1,574 names. Of the 574 players, 366 are Indian, while 208 are overseas, including three from associate nations. The auction will see 318 Indian uncapped players and 12 uncapped overseas players in contention.

Featuring notable players such as Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, veteran England fast bowler James Anderson, and New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra.

Saudi Arabia’s holding of the IPL auction signals its intention to elevate cricket alongside football, golf, and boxing in its sports investment portfolio under the Vision 2030 project.

This is not the first time the player auction is venturing out of India. In 2023, the player auction was held at the Coca-Cola in Dubai.