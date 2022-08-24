Saudi Arabia to hold Global AI Summit in September

More than 100 speakers specialising in AI will participate in work sessions, panel discussions and accompanying workshops, according to the report.

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Umm E Maria  |   Published: 24th August 2022 10:06 am IST
Representative Image

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia will organise the second edition of the Global AI Summit in September.

Under the theme “Artificial Intelligence for the Good of Humanity”, the upcoming event will attract experts and specialists from government agencies and major technology companies around the world, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by the Saudi Press Agency.

The summit will discuss a number of topics including smart cities, human capacity development, health care, transportation, energy, culture and heritage, environment and economic mobility, with the aim of finding solutions to the current challenges and maximizing the use of the AI technologies, it added.

