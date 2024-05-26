Saudi Arabia to host 11th World Water Forum in 2027

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to host the 11th World Water Forum (WWF), which will be held in Riyadh in 2027. It will be held under “Working for a Better Tomorrow.”

The announcement was made on Saturday, May 26, during the closing ceremony of the forum’s 10th session in Indonesia, attended by heads of states, ministers, officials from 160 countries, and international organizations.

This hosting represents an inspiring step towards achieving sustainable development goals in the field of water and preserving its resources.

This confirms the Kingdom’s leadership in developing the water sector aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s objectives, addressing global water issues and ensuring its delivery to all, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Engineer Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture, thanks Saudi leadership for supporting the water sector, enhancing water and sanitation services, and strengthening Saudi Arabia’s international standing.