Saudi coffee, dates attract visitors at World Water Forum in Indonesia

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) pavilion at the 10th World Water Forum (WWF) in Indonesia attracted visitors with its exceptional hospitality, including a variety of dates and coffee.

The forum, which began on Saturday, May 18, will continue until Saturday, May 25.

Saudi coffee, a symbol of hospitality, enriched the pavilion’s cultural touch, impressing attendees with its diverse and flavorful dates, enhancing the positive image of Saudi agricultural products.

Participation in the forum not only enhances the global visibility of Saudi products but also fosters commercial cooperation and cultural exchange.

The Kingdom pavilion also showcased advanced water desalination, reusing, and modern technologies for efficient water conservation and usage.

The organizers expressed pride in the presence of the Kingdom at this crucial international forum, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

They emphasized that Saudi participation extended beyond product displays, also highlighting the nation’s efforts to improve sustainable agriculture and promote water efficiency, aligning with the World Water Forum’s global objectives.