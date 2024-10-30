Saudi Arabia to host Arab-Islamic summit on November 11

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to host a joint Arab-Islamic summit on November 11 to address the ongoing Israeli aggression on Palestinian territories and Lebanon.

This came in a statement by the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs (KSAMoFA), in which it confirmed that “the upcoming summit represents an extension of the joint Arab-Islamic summit held in Riyadh on November 11, 2023.”

#بيان | المملكة تدعو لعقد قمة متابعة عربية إسلامية مشتركة في المملكة بتاريخ ٩ جمادى الأول ١٤٤٦ هـ الموافق ١١ نوفمبر ٢٠٢٤م، لبحث استمرار العدوان الإسرائيلي على الأراضي الفلسطينية والجمهورية اللبنانية، وتطورات الأوضاع الراهنة في المنطقة. pic.twitter.com/OkUc1Ih9vC — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) October 30, 2024

The Kingdom reiterates its condemnation and denunciation of Israeli crimes and attacks against the Palestinian people.

It also condemns Israeli efforts to undermine Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Since October 7, 2023, the total death toll from Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip has risen to 43,163, with 101,510 injuries recorded.

Since October 8, Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon have resulted in 2,792 deaths and 12,772 injuries, according to Lebanon’s Health Ministry.