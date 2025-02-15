Saudi Arabia to host Arab Summit to discuss Trump’s Gaza take over plan

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is set to host Arab Summit on Thursday, February 20, in order to discuss Donald Trump’s plan for a United States (US) “take over” and “own” Gaza Strip, sources familiar with the preparations confirmed to Reuters.

The summit, which will take place in Riyadh, is expected to be attended by leaders from Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas is also expected to join the discussions.

This comes ahead of an Arab League meeting scheduled in Cairo on Thursday, February 27, where the same issue will be addressed..

Trump’s plan, which has sparked widespread outrage across the Arab world, suggests that Gaza should be placed under US control while its residents are relocated to Jordan and Egypt, without any right of return after reconstruction.

He has reportedly described his vision as an effort to “clean up” the war-ravaged territory and transform it into the “Riviera of the Midwest.” He has also hinted at the possibility of withholding aid from longtime allies Jordan and Egypt if they reject his plan.

Trump made this statement during a White House press conference following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington

Meanwhile, Netanyahu stirred further controversy by suggesting that Saudi Arabia could also host displaced Palestinians—a remark that drew immediate condemnation from Arab countries.

Both Egypt and Jordan have repeatedly rejected any forced displacement of Palestinians, stating that such actions violate international law and could destabilize the region.

Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza on October 7, 2023—when Hamas launched a large-scale attack on Israel, prompting a military response—Egypt has played a central role in mediating between Israel and Hamas. The conflict has resulted in thousands of casualties and widespread destruction, increasing international pressure for a resolution.