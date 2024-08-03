Saudi Arabia to host first-ever World Rally Championship in 2025

The event will showcase kingdoms' diverse landscapes, ranging from volcanic rock to sandy deserts.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 3rd August 2024 6:04 pm IST
Photo: Rally Saudi Arabia-X

For the first time, Saudi Arabia is set to host the World Rally Championship (WRC) in 2025, marking a significant milestone for the nation in the realm of international motorsport.

The Ministry of Sport announced on Friday, August 2, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the WRC for the first time in its history, under the name ‘Saudi Rally’, for 10 years starting in 2025, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Also Read
Saudi Arabia unveils plans for 92K-capacity King Salman Stadium

The Ministry of Sports revealed that the event will showcase kingdoms’ diverse landscapes, ranging from volcanic rock to sandy deserts, presenting unique challenges for participating teams.

MS Education Academy

This initiative aligns with the country’s Vision 2023, which aims to diversify the economy, empower citizens, create a vibrant environment for both local and international investors, and establish Saudi Arabia as a global leader.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 3rd August 2024 6:04 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button