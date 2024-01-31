Saudi Arabia to host first Riyadh international jazz festival

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission announced the first edition of the Riyadh International Jazz Festival, which will take place from February 7 to 9 at the Mayadeen Theatre in Riyadh.
The festival aims to attract new audiences and solidify its status as a global cultural and arts hub.
Festival includes
- Multiple diverse live musical performances
- The congregation of many global ptofessional jazz artists
- Shedding light on jazz as an artform that represents an integrated culture
Festival objectives
- Highlighting the uniqueness of jazz music
- Promoting cultural exchange
- Creating an exciting musical events for jazz fans
The lineup will feature renowned jazz and music figures such as Chaka Khan, The Cat Empire, and Masego, defining the era of jazz and music.
In recent years, Saudi Arabia has been enhancing its entertainment industry by hosting concerts, cinema, theatrical shows, and competitions, attracting large audiences both domestically and internationally.