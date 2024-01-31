Saudi Arabia to host first Riyadh international jazz festival

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Music Commission announced the first edition of the Riyadh International Jazz Festival, which will take place from February 7 to 9 at the Mayadeen Theatre in Riyadh.

The festival aims to attract new audiences and solidify its status as a global cultural and arts hub.

Also Read Saudi Arabia set to debut world’s largest grand Arabic opera

Festival includes

Multiple diverse live musical performances

The congregation of many global ptofessional jazz artists

Shedding light on jazz as an artform that represents an integrated culture

Festival objectives

Highlighting the uniqueness of jazz music

Promoting cultural exchange

Creating an exciting musical events for jazz fans

The lineup will feature renowned jazz and music figures such as Chaka Khan, The Cat Empire, and Masego, defining the era of jazz and music.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia has been enhancing its entertainment industry by hosting concerts, cinema, theatrical shows, and competitions, attracting large audiences both domestically and internationally.