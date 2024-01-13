Saudi Arabia set to debut world’s largest grand Arabic opera

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Theater and Performing Arts Commission has announced the production of the first grand opera show, called “Zarqa Al-Yamama”.

It is considered to be the world’s largest grand Arabic opera, with its performances starting in the capital, Riyadh, in April and running until mid-May.

The production will be supervised by Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, who also serves as the chairman of the commission’s board of directors.

Zarqa Al Yamama is a pre-Islamic Arabian tale about a legendary woman with future-seeking abilities, who warns her people of an enemy army’s threat and alerts her leader, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Lee Bradshaw, an international operatic musician, is composing a contemporary epic story that blends traditional elements with stunning vocal performances.

Dame Sarah Connolly, a renowned mezzo-soprano, will lead the principal vocal cast in the opera’s title role, alongside nine prominent Saudi musicians.

Dresdner Sinfoniker will perform orchestrations with Czech Philharmonic Choir vocal accompaniments, while stage director Daniele Finzi Pasca will design staging and special effects.

The authority aims to strengthen the Saudi theatrical movement, revive Arabian Peninsula history, and promote international cultural exchange through creative theatrical production.

Sultan Al-Bazei, the commission’s CEO, praised opera for its ability to reach new audiences, introduce diverse art and culture, inspire new artists, and showcase Saudi culture globally.