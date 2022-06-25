Saudi Arabia to invest $3.4 billion in vaccines, drug industry

Updated: 25th June 2022
Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Industry and Mineral Resources minister announced the launch of a number of investment opportunities in the vaccines and vital medicines industry, with a value of $3.4 billion, to make the Kingdom an important centre for this sector, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

In a statement issued on Friday, the minister Bandar Alkhorayef said the move is part of the Kingdom’s push toward achieving pharmaceutical security and making Saudi Arabia a more prominent hub for the sector.

The investments will be enacted in two phases:

  • The first phase valued at over $5 billion, will focus on localising basic children’s vaccines and building the necessary self-capacities and manufacturing platforms to combat future pandemics. 
  • The second phase will focus on localising immunological and cancer treatment technologies. This sector is worth more than $2 billion annually.
It is expected that these measures will contribute to building the Kingdom’s own capabilities and reduce the import of vaccines and vital pharmaceutical products by 100 percent currently.

