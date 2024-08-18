Saudi Arabia to launch cable car system to Cave Hira in Makkah

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced plans to launch a cable car system in 2025 to facilitate access to the Cave of Hira in Makkah’s Jabal Al Noor, located at an altitude of 634 metres and about 4 kilometres from the Grand Mosque.

The project’s goal is to improve the pilgrimage experience and make it easy to visit this key historical and religious landmark.

Also Read In a first, UAE launches Holy Quran TV channel

Speaking with Arabic TV channel Al Arabiya, Samaya Investment Company’s CEO, Fawaz Al-Muhrej, confirmed that the cable car project will be operational next year.

Al- Muhrej said that the project is nearing completion and will provide pilgrims and tourists with a contemporary and easy route to access the Cave of Hira.

قريباً يبدأ العد التنازلي في #حي_حراء_الثقافي بمكة المكرمة لبدء تنفيذ مشروع #تلفريك_حراء والذي سيمكن الراغبين في زيارة #غار_حراء من الوصول إليه عبر التلفريك بكل يسر وأمان – إن شاء الله – . pic.twitter.com/HSO6okXiJN — حيّ حراء الثّقافي| Hira Cultural District (@JabalHera) August 17, 2024

The cable car project is part of the “Heraa Cultural District,” which opened last year in the Kingdom and spans over 67,000 square meters.

This region is located near Jabal Al Noor, where the Cave of Hira retains great religious significance as the site where the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received the first revelation of the Holy Quran.

جبل النور، المكان الذي أشرق منه الهُدى، وبدايات نزول القرآن.#يسر_وطمأنينة pic.twitter.com/Anu1Hkv0wz — وزارة الحج والعمرة (@HajMinistry) July 4, 2024

Previously, accessing the Cave of Hira has been difficult due to the mountain’s height and the rough trail that leads to it. However, this year saw the addition of a paved road to improve access.