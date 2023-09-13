Saudi Arabia to launch first edition of SAFF Women’s Cup

Riyadh: The Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) has announced the launch of the first edition of the Saudi Federation Women’s Cup in November with the participation of 16 clubs.

The clubs will be divided into two levels, with eight teams in each level according to their positions last season.

First level includes Premier League clubs

Al-Nassr

Al-Hilal

Al-Shabab

Al-Ittihad

Al-Ahli

Shou’lat Al-Sharqiyah

Riyadh

Al-Qadsiyah

Second level includes first-division clubs

Al-Bairag

Jeddah

Najmat Jeddah

Ittihad Al-Nusoor

Al-Himmah

Suqoor Al-Gharbiyah

Saham

Al-Amal

The champion of the tournament will receive Saudi Riyals 750,000, while the second will receive Saudi Riyals 500,000, and the third will receive Saudi Riyals 200,000.

The director of the Women’s Football Department Alia Al-Rasheed indicated that the establishment of the Saudi Federation Women’s Cup represents an important step in the development plans for women’s football.

Saudi women were allowed to enter football stadiums for the first time in January 2018 – the same year that the Gulf kingdom ended a decade-long ban on female drivers.

In February 2022, the Saudi women’s football team achieved a historic victory over Seychelles with two clean goals, in its first official match in its football career.

In August 2022, Saudi Arabia expressed its desire to host the Asian Cup in women’s football in 2026, in an additional step towards involvement in women’s football.

The country in recent years adopted several reforms to empower women, including ensuring that women can drive cars, enter playgroups and stadiums, and pursue occupations that were previously accessible only to men.