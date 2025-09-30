Saudi Arabia to open permanent museum on Haj and Holy Mosques

The High Supervisory Committee of the “History of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques” project in Saudi Arabia has discussed the plan regarding opening a museum.

A meeting regarding the plan was chaired by Prince Faisal bin Salman, special advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and chairman of the board of King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives (Darah).

According to a report by the Saudi Gazette, the museum is being planned with an aim to create a comprehensive knowledge reference documenting the history of the Two Holy Mosques and the rituals of Haj and Umrah across the ages, while recording major transformations in their service.

The project is being backed and supported by King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman. This project was initially planned as an academic encyclopedia of Hajj and the Two Holy Mosques.

It has now expanded into a national programme managed by Darah in collaboration with the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah through the Guests of God Service Programme.

The committee’s agenda included the announcement of the “Historical Events in the Prophet’s Biography: Perspectives on Research and Documentation” forum, to be held in Madinah alongside the Umrah Forum.

Members also reviewed updates on the Hajj and Two Holy Mosques History Forum, preparations for the exhibition on the same theme, and progress on the wider project.