Saudi Arabia to participate in 74th Berlin Film Festival

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Film Commission (SFC) has announced it is going to take part in the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, which is scheduled to be held from Thursday, February 15 to Sunday, February 25.

With the commission’s move, the Kingdom aims to become a global film destination by supporting the industry, developing cinematic production, and nurturing local talent through international festivals.

The Saudi pavilion at the festival will collaborate with various organizations including Film AlUla, the Cultural Development Fund, NEOM, Invest Saudi, the Red Sea International Film Festival, and the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture.

SFC CEO Abdullah Al-Eyaf said that the pavilion aims to inspire global producers to explore Saudi Arabia’s captivating filming locations.

The #SaudiFilmCommission is participating in the Berlin International Film Festival from February 15 to 25, 2024. #Berlinale pic.twitter.com/JMGpsig5p7 — هيئة الأفلام (@FilmMOC) February 13, 2024

He said, “Our participation goes beyond marketing film production in the Kingdom, as it aims to present local talent on the global stage, to create opportunities for cultural exchange of knowledge, and present the outstanding local efforts and stories of the Saudi film industry.”

SFC’s participation in prestigious film festivals like Cannes, Toronto, and Venice demonstrates its dedication to fostering a dynamic film culture and supporting Saudi filmmakers globally.