Saudi Arabia to take part in World Radiocommunication Conference in Dubai

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is all set to participate in the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC23) in Dubai, which is scheduled to be held from November 20 to November 15.

The Saudi delegation will be led by Dr Mohammed Altamimi, the governor of the Communications, Space, and Technology Commission (CST), with the participation of various representatives of the government and the private sector.

Also Read Watch: Group of blind people launch museum in Saudi Arabia

The Kingdom will showcase its leadership in international discussions on space sustainability, enabling radiocommunications, innovative technologies, and future trends of 6G systems during the conference.

المملكة تشارك في المؤتمر العالمي للاتصالات الراديوية #WRC23 غدا الاثنين بوفد يترأسه معالي @msTamimi، وبمشاركة ممثلي القطاعين الحكومي والخاص

للمزيد:https://t.co/Ql41D7iLC2 pic.twitter.com/sLzKHyP2hZ — هيئة الاتصالات والفضاء والتقنية (@CST_KSA) November 19, 2023

It will also promote efficient use of spectrum and orbital resources for various applications, such as International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT), aeronautical and maritime services, as well as radio and Earth observations

The Kingdom is set to significantly contribute to the discussions and developments of the conference’s topics, as well as chairing the radio regulations board.

About WRC

The International Telecommunications Union (ITU) hosts WRC every four years to review spectrum allocation for wireless communication systems, aiming to meet global demand for sustainable communications.

In WRC23, more than 4000 international participants from telecommunication regulatory authorities, national government entities, and the private sector are collaborating to study optimal radio spectrum utilization in various sectors.