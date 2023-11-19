Watch: Group of blind people launch museum in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh: In an inspiring story that proves that disability does not impede creativity, a group of blind individuals in Saudi Arabia have launched an innovative museum in Yanbu.

It is known as the “Museum of the Blind” and designed to aid and improve tourists’ experiences in Yanbu.

The museum comprises several artifacts, and offers training courses organized for the blind on dealing with sighted people.

The Association of the Blind in Yanbu’s Head, Mohammad Al Juhani, stated that the museum’s concept was conceived and implemented by blind individuals themselves.

Watch the video below here