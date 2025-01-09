Saudi Arabia to witness first-ever display of Kaaba’s Kiswah outside Makkah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Islamic Arts Biennale 2025 will witness the first-ever public display of the entire Kiswah of the Kaaba (Ghilaf-e-Kaaba) outside Makkah.

The second edition of the Biennale, titled “And All That Is In Between,” will be held from January 25 to May 25, 2025, at King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

The display of the Kiswah will coincide with the first Hijri centenary of the establishment of the Kiswah Factory of the Holy Kaaba (King Abdulaziz Complex) in Saudi Arabia, which has had the honor of manufacturing the Kiswah since 1927.

A new Kiswah is created every year. The Kiswah displayed at this year’s edition is the one that adorned the Holy Kaaba last year.

Also Read Saudi Arabia announces major rule for expats to renew Iqama, extend visas

The Kiswah’s display at the Biennale will offer a distinctive look into the artifact’s past evolution and related craftsmanship. With its elaborate stitching and weaving of silk, gold, and silver threads, it allows guests to appreciate it.

Alongside the Kiswah display, the Biennale will exhibit a collection of historical Islamic artifacts and contemporary artworks.

According to the Diriyah Biennale Foundation, the Kiswah of the Holy Kaaba is “regarded as the highest form of creative production in Islamic arts” and is important to Muslims all over the world because of its unique inscriptions and ornamentations.

The exhibition will emphasise Saudi Arabia’s long-standing role in serving Islam and Muslims, as well as the extraordinary talents and craftsmanship of the Holy Kaaba’s Kiswah Factory.

The event also aims to improve pilgrims’ religious and cultural experiences while conserving the Kingdom’s Islamic legacy in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030.