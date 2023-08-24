Saudi Arabia, UAE, among six nations to receive BRICS invite

The BRICS group of nations has decided to invite the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA), the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and four other countries to join their bloc.

The other four countries are— Argentina, Egypt, Iran, and Ethiopia. The membership of the new countries will be effective from January 1, 2024.

Discussion on enlarging the BRICS group—Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – topped the agenda of the three-day summit in Johannesburg ending on Thursday, Reuters reported.

More than 20 countries of the Global South had formally requested to join before the summit.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed the invitation to the six countries in a speech posted on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, August 24.

“As the five #BRICS members, we have reached agreement on the guiding principles, standards, criteria and procedures of the #BRICS expansion process,” Ramaphosa posted.

“We have consensus on the first phase of this expansion process and other phases will follow.”

“We have decided to invite the Argentine Republic, the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to become full members of #BRICS from 1 January 2024,” he added.

BRICS is a diverse group of nations.



It is an equal partnership of countries that have differing views but a shared vision for a better world.



UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan praised the decision to include his country in BRICS.

“We look forward to a continued commitment of cooperation for the prosperity, dignity and benefit of all nations and people around the world,” he said in a post on X.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and ruler of Dubai, took to X and wrote, “The approval of the UAE joining the BRICS group today represents a success for its balanced international policy led by my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, President of the State, may God protect him.”

“The country’s accession to this group also represents an extension of its philosophy based on building positive international multilateral partnerships and consolidates its international economic and trade position as a reliable partner linking the world’s north with its south and east with west. The UAE will continue its approach based on supporting global peace, security and development,” he added.

الموافقة على انضمام دولة الإمارات لمجموعة البريكس اليوم يمثل نجاحاً لسياستها الدولية المتوازنة بقيادة أخي صاحب السمو الشيخ محمد بن زايد رئيس الدولة حفظه الله..

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali hailed BRICS entry as a ‘great moment’ for his country.