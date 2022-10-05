Saudi Arabia: Umrah companies now required to issue permits to pilgrims

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has announced that all Umrah companies and institutions are obligated to issue permits for its pilgrims seeking to perform Umrah at the Grand Mosque and also permits for its worshippers who want to pray at the Rawdah Sharif at the Prophet’s Mosque.

According to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Umrah companies and institutions are also required to delegate their pilgrims to the Grand Mosque in Makkah according to the approved times in their permits.

This procedure includes those who are wishing to repeat Umrah during their stay in Makkah.

The ministry stressed the necessity of the commitment of Umrah companies and institutions to provide all packages of services to pilgrims to the fullest extent, with the aim of raising the quality of services in the sector, and facilitating the pilgrims’ journey, as per a report by Gulf Today.

The ministry reiterated that it closely monitors all services provided by all agencies and companies to ensure their quality.

The ministry stressed that it will not allow and will not tolerate any shortcoming that affects the service of the pilgrims, and that the ministry’s inspection and field teams are making continuous tours to assess and follow up on the quality of services provided to them.

It is noteworthy that the ministry began issuing permits to perform Umrah from inside and outside the Kingdom at the beginning of the month of Muharram 1444 AH, corresponding to July 30, 2022..

On Sunday, October 2, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia announced the extension of the Umrah visa to three months for pilgrims from all over the world.

On Monday, September 26, Haj and Umrah ministries launched the unified electronic platform Nusuk to be the new Saudi gateway to Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Madinah Al-Munawwarah.

The time for women visiting Rawdah Sharif is divided into two periods

On Tuesday, October 4, the Agency for Women’s Gathering and Crowd Management at the General Presidency for the Prophet’s Mosque Affairs announced the times for women’s visit to Rawdah Sharif during weekdays.

The agency indicated that women can visit the Rawdah Sharif in the Prophet’s Mosque during the days, in two shifts, morning and evening.

The morning period will be from 6 am to 11 am, while the evening period will be from 9:30 pm until 12 am.

The agency indicated that the morning period will be on Friday from 6 in the morning until 9 in the morning, while the evening period will be the same on weekdays from 9:30 in the evening until 12 am.