Saudi Arabia urges preachers to shorten Friday prayers, sermons during Haj

Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, President of Religious Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque, has urged imams and khatibs of the two holy mosques to shorten the Friday sermons and prayers during the upcoming Haj pilgrimage.

The decision comes in view of the increasing number of worshippers visiting the holy sites and the need to ensure their safety in the hot weather.

As per a report by Arabic daily Okaz, the directive aims to ensure the safety of worshippers in mosques’ Mataf, roof, and courtyards, based on Islamic principles and the Haj season’s Friday prayers.

According to Al-Sudais, worshippers look to sermons for direction. However, he pointed out that long sermons could make listeners forget where they started, therefore it’s important to provide brief but powerful lessons.

On Tuesday, June 4, Saudi Arabia predicts an average high temperature of up to 48 degree Celsius in Makkah during the Haj.

“The expected climate for Haj this year is an increase in average temperatures of one and a half to two degrees above normal in Makkah and Madinah,” National Meteorology Centre chief Ayman Ghulam said.

The meteorology services predict a 60 percent probability of rainfall during the Haj season.

The Haj, starting on Friday, June 14, is a fundamental Islamic rite obligatory for all Muslims with the means to participate.