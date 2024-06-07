Saudi minister warns pilgrims against political slogans during Haj

The minister made the statement during a press conference in Riyadh on Thursday, highlighting the importance of adhering to regulations and cooperating with authorities during the pilgrimage.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 7th June 2024 9:46 pm IST
Representational image (Photo: ReasahAlharmain/X0

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Haj and Umrah, Tawfiq al-Rabiah, in his recent speech said that political slogans have no place during the Haj pilgrimage. He announced that 1.2 million Muslims arrived in Mecca this week to perform the annual event.

The minister made the statement during a press conference in Riyadh on Thursday, May 6, highlighting the importance of adhering to regulations and cooperating with authorities during the pilgrimage.

In response to the reporter’s question about the rules and punitive measures, the minister stated: “This is what the Kingdom’s leadership, may God preserve it, is working on, ensuring that Haj truly embodies the highest levels of devotion, tranquillity, and spirituality.”

MS Education Academy

Al-Rabiah further emphasised that in previous years there has been “a high level of compliance” with these rules in KSA.

Also Read
Over 1.2 million pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia: Haj minister

Pertinently, Ealire in November 2023, Saudi Arabia Police detained two persons, Algerian and Turkish nationals, after they reportedly publicly prayed for Gaza, Palestine, during their pilgrimage.

This year in May, the Kingdom’s government reportedly increased arrests of citizens for criticising Israel on social media in recent months due to its ongoing military onslaught against the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, Bloomberg reported citing officials and rights activists.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 7th June 2024 9:46 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button