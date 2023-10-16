Saudi Arabia warns of thunderstorms until Wed, urges caution

The authority has urged the public to keep away from areas known to be vulnerable to flooding.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th October 2023 6:04 pm IST
Saudi Arabia warns of thunderstorms until Wednesday, urge caution
Representative image of flooding in Saudi Arabia (Photo: Screengrab/X)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued thunderstorm warnings for most regions of the Kingdom until Wednesday, October 18.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The authority has urged the public to keep away from areas known to be vulnerable to flooding.

In particular, it warned that the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region would be affected by moderate to heavy rains that may lead to torrential rains, hail, and sandstorms.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Here’s how to change Iqama profession in Saudi Arabia

Other affected regions expected to witness light to moderate rainfall include Asir, Al-Baha, Madinah and Najrah.

Light rain is also expected in the northern border areas in the Al-Jawf, Tabuk and Sharqiya regions.

The public is also urged to follow the directorate’s instructions via various media channels and social media platforms.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 16th October 2023 6:04 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button