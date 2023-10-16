Saudi Arabia warns of thunderstorms until Wed, urges caution

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s General Directorate of Civil Defense has issued thunderstorm warnings for most regions of the Kingdom until Wednesday, October 18.

The authority has urged the public to keep away from areas known to be vulnerable to flooding.

In particular, it warned that the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region would be affected by moderate to heavy rains that may lead to torrential rains, hail, and sandstorms.

Other affected regions expected to witness light to moderate rainfall include Asir, Al-Baha, Madinah and Najrah.

Light rain is also expected in the northern border areas in the Al-Jawf, Tabuk and Sharqiya regions.

The public is also urged to follow the directorate’s instructions via various media channels and social media platforms.