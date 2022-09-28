Saudi Arabia warns of vulnerabilities in Chrome browser

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 28th September 2022 10:24 pm IST
Representative Image (Photo: Firmbee.com/Unsplash)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday warned of vulnerabilities that pose a security threat in the Google Chrome browser.

The national center for cyber ​​security said, in a statement, “The attacker can exploit the vulnerabilities, implement malicious software, and bypass the browser’s protection mechanism.”

It pointed out that Google has issued an update to address a number of vulnerabilities in the Chrome browser for Windows, Mac and Linux systems.

The center recommended browser users to update it to version (106.0.5249.61/62), as Google issued a clarification of the necessary updates on its website.

On Sunday, the Saudi Cyber ​​Security Center warned of security holes in the WhatsApp mobile application.

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries most exposed to cyber-attacks, and according to data from Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, published last February, the year 2021 witnessed a significant increase in attacks targeting the Kingdom by 19 per cent.

