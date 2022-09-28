Saudi Arabia warns of vulnerabilities in Chrome browser

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Wednesday warned of vulnerabilities that pose a security threat in the Google Chrome browser.

The national center for cyber ​​security said, in a statement, “The attacker can exploit the vulnerabilities, implement malicious software, and bypass the browser’s protection mechanism.”

Also Read Saudi urges WhatsApp users to update app to avoid malware threat

It pointed out that Google has issued an update to address a number of vulnerabilities in the Chrome browser for Windows, Mac and Linux systems.

The center recommended browser users to update it to version (106.0.5249.61/62), as Google issued a clarification of the necessary updates on its website.

🔴 تحذير أمني:



بادر بإجراء التحديثات الأمنية على منتجات Chrome.



🔗https://t.co/Lxv8Wpx9az pic.twitter.com/LeS5WTQnLS — المركز الوطني الإرشادي للأمن السيبراني (@SAUDICERT) September 28, 2022

On Sunday, the Saudi Cyber ​​Security Center warned of security holes in the WhatsApp mobile application.

Saudi Arabia is one of the countries most exposed to cyber-attacks, and according to data from Kaspersky, a cybersecurity company, published last February, the year 2021 witnessed a significant increase in attacks targeting the Kingdom by 19 per cent.