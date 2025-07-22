Saudi Arabia welcomes joint statement calling for ending Gaza war

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has welcomed a joint statement by 28 countries demanding an immediate end to the war in Gaza Strip, calling for urgent humanitarian access and a halt to the escalating civilian toll.

In the statement issued on Tuesday, July 22, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed strong support for the international position, emphasising that the war in Gaza “must end now” to prevent further loss of life and regional instability.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated the Kingdom’s rejection of any actions aimed at changing the demographic makeup of the occupied Palestinian territories or expanding Israeli settlements, which violate international law.

It also condemned what it described as the “continued inhumane practices” by Israeli forces, including the deliberate obstruction of humanitarian aid and targeting of civilians—especially those seeking basic essentials such as food and water.

#بيان | ترحب المملكة العربية السعودية بالبيان الصادر عن ٢٦ من الشركاء الدوليين، طالبوا بإنهاء الحرب على قطاع غزة بشكل فوري ورفع كافة القيود عن المساعدات الإنسانية وسرعة إيصالها بشكل آمن لسكان القطاع، وعبروا فيه عن رفض تغيير التركيبة السكانية في الأراضي المحتلة وتوسيع الاستيطان. pic.twitter.com/qV1R1oXzNT — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) July 22, 2025

“The Kingdom calls on the international community to adopt decisive and practical measures in the face of Israel’s defiance, which prolongs the crisis and undermines global peace efforts,” the ministry added.

The joint statement—endorsed by countries including the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and several EU member states—highlighted the deepening humanitarian disaster in Gaza.

It described the civilian suffering as “unacceptable”, condemning both the starvation-level deprivation and the killing of those attempting to access aid.

“The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths,” the foreign ministers said. “The deaths of over 800 Palestinians while trying to access humanitarian relief is horrifying.”

These figures were confirmed by Gaza’s Health Ministry and supported by the United Nations human rights office, which continues to raise alarms over the deteriorating humanitarian conditions.

Despite repeated international appeals, the Israeli military continues its operations in the Gaza Strip, with widespread airstrikes, ground assaults, and a blockade that severely limits the flow of aid.

Since the latest escalation resumed in March, thousands of Palestinians have been killed or wounded. Access to food, water, and medical supplies remains critically limited, and ceasefire proposals have been consistently rejected by Israeli authorities.

With inputs from AP