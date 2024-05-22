Saudi Arabia welcomes Palestinian state recognition by Norway, Ireland, Spain

The Kingdom called on other countries to quickly take the same decision.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2024 7:16 pm IST
Saudi Arabia welcomes Palestinian state recognition by Norway, Ireland, Spain
Palestinian flag (Photo: Anadolu Agency)

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) welcomed on Wednesday, May 22, the “positive” decision of Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognise the state of Palestine.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said, “The Kingdom appreciates this decision issued by these countries, which confirms the international consensus on the inherent right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.”

Also Read
Ireland, Norway, Spain to recognise Palestine as a state

It called on the rest of the countries to quickly take the same decision, “which would contribute to finding a reliable and irreversible path to achieve a just and lasting peace that fulfills the rights of the Palestinian people.”

MS Education Academy

The foreign ministry urged UN Security Council members that have not yet recognise a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital to achieve comprehensive and just peace for all.

Qatar and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi also hails the coordinated move by the three European countries.

Earlier on Wednesday, Norway, Ireland and Spain officially announced their recognition of the State of Palestine, despite Israel’s warning against taking such a step.

Israel has recalled its ambassadors to Spain, Ireland, and Norway due to their actions in recognizing a Palestinian state.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd May 2024 7:16 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button