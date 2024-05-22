Saudi Arabia welcomes Palestinian state recognition by Norway, Ireland, Spain

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) welcomed on Wednesday, May 22, the “positive” decision of Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognise the state of Palestine.

In a statement, the foreign ministry said, “The Kingdom appreciates this decision issued by these countries, which confirms the international consensus on the inherent right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.”

It called on the rest of the countries to quickly take the same decision, “which would contribute to finding a reliable and irreversible path to achieve a just and lasting peace that fulfills the rights of the Palestinian people.”

The foreign ministry urged UN Security Council members that have not yet recognise a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital to achieve comprehensive and just peace for all.

#بيان | تعرب وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية بالقرار الإيجابي الذي اتخذته كلاً من مملكة النرويج ومملكة إسبانيا وجمهورية أيرلندا باعترافها بدولة فلسطين الشقيقة. pic.twitter.com/bgvkSRFLQD — وزارة الخارجية 🇸🇦 (@KSAMOFA) May 22, 2024

Qatar and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi also hails the coordinated move by the three European countries.

معالي الأمين العام لـ #مجلس_التعاون يرحب باعتراف مملكة إسبانيا وجمهورية إيرلندا ومملكة النرويج رسمياً بدولة #فلسطين، ويؤكد على أنها خطوة محورية وإستراتيجية نحو تحقيق حل الدولتين.



https://t.co/4t46XvFyiB#مجلس_التعاون pic.twitter.com/garDELK2Im — مجلس التعاون (@GCCSG) May 22, 2024

بيان : قطر ترحّب باعتراف النرويج وإيرلندا وإسبانيا بدولة فلسطين#الخارجية_القطرية pic.twitter.com/o9lgvtRaqW — الخارجية القطرية (@MofaQatar_AR) May 22, 2024

Earlier on Wednesday, Norway, Ireland and Spain officially announced their recognition of the State of Palestine, despite Israel’s warning against taking such a step.

Israel has recalled its ambassadors to Spain, Ireland, and Norway due to their actions in recognizing a Palestinian state.