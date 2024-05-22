Saudi Arabia welcomes Palestinian state recognition by Norway, Ireland, Spain

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) welcomed on Wednesday, May 22, the “positive” decision of Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognise the state of Palestine.
In a statement, the foreign ministry said, “The Kingdom appreciates this decision issued by these countries, which confirms the international consensus on the inherent right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.”
It called on the rest of the countries to quickly take the same decision, “which would contribute to finding a reliable and irreversible path to achieve a just and lasting peace that fulfills the rights of the Palestinian people.”
The foreign ministry urged UN Security Council members that have not yet recognise a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital to achieve comprehensive and just peace for all.
Qatar and the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi also hails the coordinated move by the three European countries.
Earlier on Wednesday, Norway, Ireland and Spain officially announced their recognition of the State of Palestine, despite Israel’s warning against taking such a step.
Israel has recalled its ambassadors to Spain, Ireland, and Norway due to their actions in recognizing a Palestinian state.