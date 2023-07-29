Saudi Arabia’s capital ready to gears up to host Expo 2030

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is ready to welcome more than 120 million visitors to host Expo 2030.

In a new promotional video on Twitter on Tuesday 25 July captioned ‘Riyadh, ready to welcome the world in Expo 2030’, the Kingdom revealed a glimpse of what visitors to Expo 2030 can expect.

The 39-second video clip showed a sweeping cityscape of Riyadh, reflecting Saudi Arabia’s transformational journey into its modern metropolis.

It also sheds light on Saudi Arabia’s efforts towards sustainable growth, which will be a major theme for Expo 2030, if the kingdom receives the winning bid.

The video stated that the Saudi Arabia will be the “most connected exhibition ever,” as the partner company, Riyadh Airlines, connects visitors from all over the world to the Kingdom, where visitors will be able to move from “airport to site” in five minutes.

“Riyadh is ready today,” it said.

From October 1, 2030, to March 31, 2031, the Kingdom plans to host the World Expo in Riyadh, with the theme “The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow.”

Riyadh Expo 2030 will be held near King Salman International Airport, which is currently being developed, making it easier to access for visitors coming to the city.

The host of Expo 2030 will be decided in November. Busan, South Korea, Rome and Odessa in Ukraine are also vying to host the event.

On Monday, June 19, Saudi Arabia unveiled the master plan for Riyadh Expo 2030 during an official reception organised by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City in Paris, France, in the presence of delegates from 179 member countries of the Bureau International des Expositions ( BIE).

Visitors can reach the exhibition site within minutes using the “Riyadh Metro” network, which covers all parts of Riyadh city and connects to one of the three exhibition entrances and the modern road network.

The Riyadh Expo 2030 site will be powered by clean resources based on solar energy, and we are developing high standards for resource efficiency and detailed strategies to improve biodiversity, eliminate food waste and ensure green waste management and recycling.

With some 226 pavilions, countries will be placed side by side, symbolizing the Kingdom’s important role in facilitating global cooperation.