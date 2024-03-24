Saudi Arabia’s defense minister awarded Nishan-i-Pakistan

Saudi Arabian Minister for Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud was honoured with the Nishan-e-Pakistan, the country’s highest civilian award, by President Asif Ali Zardari, during his one-day visit to Islamabad.

This came during a special investiture ceremony held at Aiwan-e-Sadr in Islamabad on Saturday, March 23, attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and other dignitaries.

The award was conferred in recognition of Prince Khalid bin Salman’s meritorious services for promotion of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia especially in the sphere of defence.

“Upon the directives of the leadership, I met with President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, H.E. Asif Ali Zardari, to convey the leadership’s greetings. We reviewed our historical relations and ways to strengthen them. I was also delighted to be awarded Nishan-e-Pakistan,” Prince Khalid wrote on X on Sunday, March 24.

During his visit to Pakistan, he attended the National Day of Pakistan, celebrated on March 23 every year, where he was a guest of honor at the military parade.

Earlier on Saturday, Prince Khalid and his accompanying delegation arrived in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad, on an official visit.

The minister held numerous meetings to review bilateral relations, discuss regional and international issues, and address mutually beneficial topics.