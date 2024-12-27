Saudi Arabia’s ROSHN launches first residential community in Makkah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s real estate developer ROSHN Group recently held the groundbreaking ceremony for ALMANAR, its inaugural fully integrated residential community in Makkah.

The event was held under the patronage of advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

During the event, attendees had the opportunity to explore the show villas and discover the diverse residential typologies available within the community, highlighting the Group’s mission to transform urban development and improve quality of life in the Kingdom.

ALMANAR, a 21 million square meter community by ROSHN, features 33,000 residential units, a sustainable living environment, and green spaces, focusing on human needs.

برعاية كريمة من صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير خالد الفيصل بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، أمير منطقة #مكة_المكرمة، وبحضور معالي أمين العاصمة المقدسة، أ. مساعد الداود، وسعادة الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة الملكية لمدينة مكة المكرمة والمشاعر المقدسة، م. صالح الرشيد، وسعادة الرئيس التنفيذي للهيئة العامة… pic.twitter.com/lGWmwourJD — ROSHN Group | مجموعة روشن (@Roshnksa) December 25, 2024

It ensures effortless access to a wide array of community facilities and services, including schools, mosques, shopping centers, and healthcare facilities. With vibrant streets, open spaces, and recreational areas, ALMANAR fosters social connections, strengthens community bonds, and cultivates a deep sense of belonging.

The community is strategically situated within the Al-Haram Boundaries, just 20 minutes from the Grand Mosque, less than an hour from King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, and two minutes from Makkah Gate.

It is distinctive in its location and design, blending traditional architecture with modern materials, resulting in a distinctive destination.