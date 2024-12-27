Saudi Arabia’s ROSHN launches first residential community in Makkah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s real estate developer ROSHN Group recently held the groundbreaking ceremony for ALMANAR, its inaugural fully integrated residential community in Makkah.
The event was held under the patronage of advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and Governor of Makkah Region Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.
During the event, attendees had the opportunity to explore the show villas and discover the diverse residential typologies available within the community, highlighting the Group’s mission to transform urban development and improve quality of life in the Kingdom.
ALMANAR, a 21 million square meter community by ROSHN, features 33,000 residential units, a sustainable living environment, and green spaces, focusing on human needs.
It ensures effortless access to a wide array of community facilities and services, including schools, mosques, shopping centers, and healthcare facilities. With vibrant streets, open spaces, and recreational areas, ALMANAR fosters social connections, strengthens community bonds, and cultivates a deep sense of belonging.
The community is strategically situated within the Al-Haram Boundaries, just 20 minutes from the Grand Mosque, less than an hour from King Abdulaziz Airport in Jeddah, and two minutes from Makkah Gate.
It is distinctive in its location and design, blending traditional architecture with modern materials, resulting in a distinctive destination.
“Spanning over 21 million square meters, ALMANAR will offer over 33,000 homes and provide over 150 amenities to cater to residents’ needs.”
“ALMANAR Community represent a pivotal step creating an integrated living environment within Makkah Al-Mukarramah, which will be only 20 minutes away from Al-Masjid Al-Haram. As ROSHN Group, we are committed to both raising the quality of life and contribute to reshaping the urban landscape in Makkah Al-Mukarramah.”
ROSHN Group’s Acting Group CEO Dr Khalid Johar said.