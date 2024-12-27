Over 60,000 students attend Quran sessions daily at Prophet’s Mosque

More than 60,000 male and female students are attending daily in Quran memorisation circles (Halaqat) and various Islamic studies (Mutun) at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

This surge in participation demonstrates the Kingdom’s deep commitment to fostering a strong connection between Muslims worldwide and the essential teachings of Islam, particularly the Quran and the Sunnah of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH).

Students from over 160 nations speaking 16 languages benefitted from these sessions. The youngest student age is 4.5 years, and the oldest student age is 91 years.

Statistics for the year 2024 indicate that the mosque hosted over 1,900 daily Quran memorisation and Islamic studies sessions, with an additional 900 virtual lessons, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The sessions are led by a team of more than 1,300 male and female teachers who possess extensive knowledge across various Islamic disciplines.

The circles at the mosque provide a global platform for studying Islamic texts like the Quran, the Hadith, and other Islamic texts, utilizing remote learning technologies, which enables students from all over the world to participate.

This open approach further illustrates Saudi Arabia’s continued efforts to make Islamic education accessible to Muslims worldwide.

After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Rawdah.

In 2023, more than 280 million worshippers prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque