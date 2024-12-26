Volunteers worked over 1.4M hrs at Prophet’s Mosque in 2024

At least 176 volunteer teams have carried out a total of 1,445,982 hours of volunteer service at the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, since the beginning of 2024.
This contribution was coordinated by the Department of Social and Voluntary Services at the General Authority for the Care of the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.
The teams provided essential services to visitors, ensuring a smooth and peaceful prayer experience, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
More than 16,000 men and women volunteers at the Prophet’s Mosque and its courtyards participated in over 190 volunteer initiatives, providing a diverse range of services.
The most notable services provided by the volunteer teams include
- Assistance for people with disabilities and the elderly
- Wayfinding assistance
- Medical clinic services
- Iftar meal distribution
- Shuttle transportation
- Crowd management
- Emergency medical support
- Umbrella distribution for sun protection.
More than 10 million worshippers have so far performed prayers in Al-Rawdah Al-Sharifa at the Prophet’s Mosque during the year 2024.
Around 57,923 tonnes of Zamzam water have been provided to visitors of the Prophet’s Mosque since the beginning of 2024.
Around 2.4 million worshippers have so far benefitted from a perfuming service at the Prophet’s Mosque during the year 2024.
In 2023, more than 280 million worshippers prayed at the Prophet’s Mosque
After undertaking Umrah at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, many Muslims visit Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah for prayer and visit Rawdah.