Saudi Armed Forces Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair in Delhi

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 16th February 2022 12:23 am IST
New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane welcomes Commander, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair at his ceremonial reception, at South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane shakes hands with Commander, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair at his ceremonial reception, at South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Commander, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair inspects the guard of honour during a ceremonial reception, at South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Commander, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair during a ceremonial reception, at South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane during ceremonial welcome of Commander, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair at South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)
New Delhi: Army Chief General MM Naravane (L) with Commander, Royal Saudi Armed Forces, Lt Gen Fahd Bin Abdullah Mohammed Al-Mutair at his ceremonial reception, at South Block, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

