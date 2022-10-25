Saudi authorities urge people to take flu shots

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health on Monday urged people to take flu shots in the wake of the seasonal influenza outbreak.

The ministry also launched an awareness campaign regarding ailments targeting the elderly, people with chronic diseases or immunodeficiency, pregnant women, and healthcare workers. The authorities stated that the vaccination is safe and has no major side effects.

The ministry further said that the disease can be prevented by taking the vaccine, wearing a mask, washing hands well, and avoiding direct eye and mouth contact. The campaign aims to increase the number of vaccinated people and reduce the number of influenza patients, Arab News reported.