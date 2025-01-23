Saudi billionaire Prince’s holding eyes TikTok investment

Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal’s investment company Kingdom Holding (KHC) has signalled potential interest in investing in TikTok.

Speaking to Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday, January 22, the company’s CEO Talal Ibrahim Al Maiman expressed KHC’s interest in investing in ByteDance’s popular short-video platform TikTok if Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the Chinese company.

Investment and strategic positioning

KHC is already an investor in Musk’s X and artificial intelligence startup xAI platforms. Their current business partnership provides a strategic backdrop for their potential involvement with TikTok.

Context of TikTok’s uncertain future

The investment opportunity comes during the ongoing uncertainty about TikTok’s future in the United States. The application experienced tough evaluation by multiple government agencies, with previous attempts to ban it under the Donald Trump administration.

However, President Trump after a sweeping presidential victory reiterated that he would welcome Musk stepping in to buy the TikTok platform.

Financial ecosystem and cautious approach

While the KHC demonstrates interest in emerging tech opportunities the company still invests cautiously and maintains a conservative investment philosophy.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF owns less than half of KHC and the remaining 5 percent of the company trades on Saudi Arabia’s public stock market.

Under Warren Buffett’s influence and based on his investment principles the company’s top executives steered clear of speculative financial instruments including cryptocurrencies.

Also Read Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Crown Prince

Additional strategic focuses

By evaluating TikTok investment opportunities KHC seeks new tech markets within their existing strategy which includes petrochemicals, healthcare, real estate, and e-commerce businesses.