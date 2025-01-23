Saudi billionaire Prince’s holding eyes TikTok investment

The investment opportunity comes during the ongoing uncertainty about TikTok's future in the United States.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 23rd January 2025 6:53 pm IST
TikTok tells Europeanusers its staff in China can access their data
Representative Image

Saudi Arabian Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal’s investment company Kingdom Holding (KHC) has signalled potential interest in investing in TikTok.

Speaking to Al Arabiya TV on Wednesday, January 22, the company’s CEO Talal Ibrahim Al Maiman expressed KHC’s interest in investing in ByteDance’s popular short-video platform TikTok if Tesla CEO Elon Musk took the Chinese company.

Investment and strategic positioning

KHC is already an investor in Musk’s X and artificial intelligence startup xAI platforms. Their current business partnership provides a strategic backdrop for their potential involvement with TikTok.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

Context of TikTok’s uncertain future

The investment opportunity comes during the ongoing uncertainty about TikTok’s future in the United States. The application experienced tough evaluation by multiple government agencies, with previous attempts to ban it under the Donald Trump administration.

However, President Trump after a sweeping presidential victory reiterated that he would welcome Musk stepping in to buy the TikTok platform.

Financial ecosystem and cautious approach

While the KHC demonstrates interest in emerging tech opportunities the company still invests cautiously and maintains a conservative investment philosophy.

The Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF owns less than half of KHC and the remaining 5 percent of the company trades on Saudi Arabia’s public stock market.

Under Warren Buffett’s influence and based on his investment principles the company’s top executives steered clear of speculative financial instruments including cryptocurrencies.

Also Read
Donald Trump speaks with Saudi Crown Prince

Additional strategic focuses

By evaluating TikTok investment opportunities KHC seeks new tech markets within their existing strategy which includes petrochemicals, healthcare, real estate, and e-commerce businesses.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 23rd January 2025 6:53 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button