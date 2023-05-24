Saudi, Canada to restore diplomatic ties after 5-year dispute

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Canada have agreed to restore full diplomatic ties and appoint new ambassadors, ending a five-year dispute.

The move comes after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum in Bangkok in November 2022.

The desire of both sides to restore relations is based on mutual respect and common interests, Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“Canada has appointed a new ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Jean-Philippe Linteau,” the Canadian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announces that in light of what has been discussed between HRH Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, it has been decided to restore the level of diplomatic relations with Canada to its previous state. pic.twitter.com/zrPmhjskz7 — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) May 24, 2023

Canada and Saudi Arabia to appoint new ambassadors



Read the statement: https://t.co/eRRInRpkyZ pic.twitter.com/5jHx8KmEkR — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) May 24, 2023

What prompted the dispute?

In August 2018, Saudi Arabia expelled Canada’s ambassador, recalled its own ambassador from Ottawa and froze all new trade.

The decision comes after the Canada’s Global Affairs Ministry called for the immediate release of women’s rights activists detained by Saudi Arabia.

“Canada is gravely concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women’s rights activists in #SaudiArabia, including Samar Badawi,” Canada’s Global Affairs Ministry tweeted.

“We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful #humanrights activists,” it added.

Canada is gravely concerned about additional arrests of civil society and women’s rights activists in #SaudiArabia, including Samar Badawi. We urge the Saudi authorities to immediately release them and all other peaceful #humanrights activists. — Foreign Policy CAN (@CanadaFP) August 3, 2018

The Kingdom, which only allowed women to drive that year, called the Canadian statement at the time a “blatant intrusion” into its internal affairs.

Following the dispute, Saudi Arabia suspended flights, trade and scholarships with Canada.