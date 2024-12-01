Saudi Crown Prince arrives in UAE on private visit

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday, December 1, on a private visit, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

He was received at the airport by the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The two leaders held talks at Al Rawda Palace in Al Ain, showcasing the strong fraternal ties between the two nations.

They also discussed Middle East developments, emphasized joint Arab action for regional stability, and sought a “two-state solution” for just, comprehensive peace, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Saudi Crown Prince congratulated UAE President on 53rd National Day, expressing wishes for UAE’s progress and prosperity for its people.

Earlier on Sunday, the Saudi Crown Prince attended the 45th Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Leaders’ Summit in Kuwait.