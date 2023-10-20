Saudi crown prince discusses situation in Gaza with UN secretary-general

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman, on Thursday, October 19, received a call from the secretary-general of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres.

During the call, the two sides discussed the military escalation currently taking place in Gaza, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

Crown Prince stressed the need for international and regional efforts to halt military operations and reduce violence escalation to prevent potential security and peace threats. The crown prince and UN chief emphasised the need to restore peace and create conditions for the return of stability for Palestinians.

The crown prince highlighted the crucial role of the UN and its institutions in ensuring safe humanitarian corridors for civilians in Gaza.

سمو #ولي_العهد يتلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة، جرى خلاله بحث التصعيد العسكري الذي تشهده غزة حالياً، حيث أكد سموه أهمية تعزيز الجهود الدولية والإقليمية لوقف العمليات العسكرية وخفض التصعيد لتلافي تداعياته الخطيرة على الأمن والسلام في المنطقة والعالم، وبذل كافة… pic.twitter.com/c9AWEzgITe — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) October 19, 2023

Israel-Hamas war

The war began on Saturday, October 7, after Hamas infiltrated southern Israel, sending fighters, firing 5,000 rockets, and taking captives, which prompted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to warn of “a long and difficult war.“

Israeli bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip continue, displacing over one million people — nearly half of Gaza’s population. Gaza is facing a severe humanitarian crisis with no electricity, running out of water, food, fuel, and medical supplies, prompting civilians to flee to the south.

In Gaza alone, at least 3,785 Palestinians have been killed, including 1,524 children, 1,000 women and 11 journalists and 12,065 citizens wounded due to Israeli attacks.

On the Israeli side, at least 1,403 people have been killed, including 306 soldiers and 4,629 injured.