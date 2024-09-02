Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian president discuss developments in Palestine

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held a phone call on Sunday, September 1, to address the latest developments in Palestine. The conversation focused on the ongoing conflict and efforts to address the situation in the war-torn region.

During the phone conversation, the two leaders emphasised the importance of mobilizing all efforts at the Arab and Islamic levels to curb the escalation and ongoing Israeli violations against the Palestinian people, as reported by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Bin Salman and El-Sisi assured their support for Palestine. They stressed the need for a humanitarian truce and ceasefire in Gaza, warning of the continued violence against Palestinian residents in the occupied West Bank by Israeli illegal settlers.

Also Read EU proposes sanctions on Israeli settlers after deadly West Bank attack

According to the reports, the Israeli illegal settlers attacked the Palestinian village, Jit, near Neblus on Thursday, August 22, which left one Palestinian dead and several others wounded.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said “the armed collective attack” by settlers on the village of Jit in the occupied West Bank is “organised state terrorism”.