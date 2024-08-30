EU proposes sanctions on Israeli settlers after deadly West Bank attack

Following a recent brutal attack by Israeli settlers on a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank, EU Foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell plans to propose sanctions against those who facilitate such violence.

This move comes in response to increasing concerns over escalating tensions and violence in the region.

According to the reports, the Israeli illegal settlers attacked the Palestinian village, Jit, near Neblus on Thursday, August 22 which left one Palestinian dead and several others wounded.

It is pertinent to mention here that, Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank, East Jerusalem, and the Gaza Strip are illegal under international law, according to the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

In the July 2024 advisory opinion, the ICJ ruled that Israel’s occupation of these territories since 1967, and the construction of settlements and exploitation of natural resources, are illegal.

Taking to an X-platform, Borrell strongly commended the targeted violence against Palestinians and described the attacks as the action of “terrorising Palestinian civilians”.

In a series of his posts, Borrell wrote “We condemn settlers attacks in Jit, aimed at terrorising Palestinian civilians. Day after day, in an almost total impunity, Israeli settlers fuel violence in the occupied West Bank, contributing to endanger any chance of peace”.

“The Israeli government must stop these unacceptable actions immediately. I confirm my intention to table a proposal for EU sanctions against violent settlers’ enablers, including some Israeli government members,” he added.

The Israeli government must stop these unacceptable actions immediately..



The attack has been condemned by many countries, including some of Israel’s staunchest supporters. Israeli hardcore allies like the United Kingdom and the United States also criticised the violence.

Hamas has offered condolences to Palestinians over the nighttime Israeli settler attack in the occupied West Bank, saying the assault is part of Israel’s “fascist extermination plans,” reported by Press TV.

The Palestinian foreign ministry said “the armed collective attack” by settlers on the village of Jit in the occupied West Bank is “organised state terrorism.”.

The United Nations described the deadly attack as “frightening,”, noting that perpetrators of such attacks often evade justice, saying “by and large we are seeing impunity for settlers violence against Palestinians.”.

The European Union has frequently advised Israel to uphold its responsibilities as an occupying power and combat discrimination and targeted violence against Arab minorities. However, Israeli incursions and settler attacks in the occupied West Bank have continued to increase.

Instead of taking any action to combat these attacks, the Israeli army continuously provides machine guns to the illegal settlers in the West Bank in the name of “self-defence.”

In May 2024, “a representative of the central command in the Israeli army (not named) announced in a meeting of the Knesset’s Judea and Samaria (West Bank) committee that long guns will also be distributed to residents who are not members of the reserve unit to enhance security,” Israeli Channel 7 reported.

According to the reports of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), between 7 October 2023 and 5 August 2024, 1,143 attacks were recorded by Israeli settlers against Palestinians, of which 114 led to Palestinian fatalities and injuries, 964 led to damage to Palestinian property, and 127 led to both casualties and property damage.