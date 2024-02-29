Saudi Crown Prince, French Prez discuss regional, int’l issues

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman (MBS) received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, February 29.

In a statement, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the duo discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in all fields, in addition to issues of mutual interest.

They also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues, as well as their repercussions, and the efforts made to address them so as to achieve security and stability in the region and the world.

In turn, a statement issued by the French Presidency stated that the phone call addressed the urgent need to reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza, which guarantees the protection of all civilians, the entry of large-scale emergency aid, and the release of all prisoners, including three French citizens.

Macron indicated that “France is on full alert with regard to humanitarian aid, and it continues with its partners to provide aid to the residents of Gaza.”

French President emphasized the two-state solution, involving a Palestinian state and Israel, as the only solution capable of meeting security needs and ready to contribute to it.

The statement added that the France is ready to work alongside Saudi Arabia and the Arab and Islamic Contact Group, whom Macron met last November, to stop escalation of conflict in the region and work to create conditions to achieve lasting peace in the Middle East.