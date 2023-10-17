Saudi Crown Prince launches ‘Ardara’ to develop ‘AlWadi’ in Abha

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman on Monday, October 16, launched a new company, Ardara, mainly to develop its flagship destination ‘AlWadi’ in the Abha in Aseer region.

The aim is to establish it as a unique urban lifestyle destination for both local and international tourists.

AlWadi had been developed line with the Public Investment Fund’s strategy to create unique experiences across the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030.

AlWadi, Saudi Arabia’s flagship destination, is projected to contribute over 5.06 billion dollars to the non-oil GDP by 2030, generating thousands of jobs for its residents.

The AlWadi destination, spanning 2.5 million square meters, will be designed with architectural styles and character influenced by the heritage and landscape of the Aseer region.

سمو #ولي_العهد يطلق #اردارا للتطوير العقاري، ويدشن باكورة وجهاتها #الوادي في قلب مدينة أبها في منطقة عسير، حرصًا من القيادة على تنمية مختلف مدن ومناطق المملكة.https://t.co/je9iOpMuM3#واس pic.twitter.com/KBF0ATbHnK — واس الأخبار الملكية (@spagov) October 16, 2023

The project will feature nearly 30 percent green and open spaces, 16 km of waterfront, 17 km of walking and cycling tracks, cultural activities, and community gatherings.

AlWadi will feature five distinct districts with 2,000 residence options, luxury apartments, modern villas, hotel accommodations, commercial spaces, and office areas, all designed to honor the region’s identity and historical legacy.

Ardara offers numerous investment and partnership opportunities in various economic sectors such as hospitality, arts, culture, food and agriculture, retail, and entertainment.