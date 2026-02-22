Saudi Crown Prince sent complaint letter to UAE over Sudan, Yemen: Report

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has sent a complaint letter to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) aising concerns over Abu Dhabi’s role in the conflicts in Sudan and Yemen, according to a report by Middle East Eye (MEE), citing multiple US and Western officials.

The letter, reportedly sent several weeks ago to UAE National Security Adviser Tahnoon bin Zayed, outlined Saudi Arabia’s objections and proposed mediation through Saudi Defence Minister Khalid bin Salman, the crown prince’s brother. Officials said the communication was also shared with the United States (US).

Sudan conflict

According to the report, the message said Saudi Arabia could no longer “tolerate” the continuation of Sudan’s civil war while the UAE was backing the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Riyadh has supported Sudan’s armed forces in the conflict.

Sudan has been engulfed in a civil war since April 2023 between the army and the RSF, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises and displacing millions of people. Regional and international powers have faced scrutiny over their alleged support for rival sides.

Yemen tensions

The correspondence also addressed Yemen, where Saudi Arabia defended its military involvement as necessary for national security. It reaffirmed that the kingdom views developments in Yemen as a strategic priority due to its southern border.

The letter reportedly described the UAE’s support for the Southern Transitional Council (STC) as unacceptable without coordination with Riyadh. In recent months, Saudi Arabia has increased support for Yemen’s internationally recognised government as tensions with UAE-backed groups in southern Yemen have grown.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE were key partners in a military coalition formed in 2015 to restore Yemen’s government. However, their approaches in parts of southern Yemen have increasingly diverged in recent years.

US awareness of rift

Officials cited in the report said the communication appeared intended to inform Washington of Saudi concerns while maintaining emphasis on the close ties between the two Gulf allies.

US President Donald Trump recently acknowledged differences between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, saying the countries “do indeed have a rift” but expressing confidence that the dispute could be resolved.

Western officials told the outlet that the UAE had shown caution about third-party mediation, while Saudi Arabia denied pressing Washington to impose sanctions on Abu Dhabi.

Neither Saudi Arabia nor the UAE has publicly commented on the reported letter.