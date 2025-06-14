Saudi Crown Prince, Trump discuss diplomatic solutions to Middle East tensions

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman held a phone call with United States (US) President Donald Trump on Friday, June 13, to discuss the importance of restraint, de-escalation, and resolving conflicts through diplomatic means to achieve stability in the Middle East.

According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the leaders reviewed regional developments, including Israel’s military operations against Iran. They stressed the need for continued joint efforts to promote security, peace, and stability across the region.

At dawn on Friday, Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting key military and nuclear sites in Iran. The strikes reportedly killed senior military officials, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

In retaliation, Iran fired dozens of missiles and drones at Israel on Friday evening, injuring several people — some seriously — and sparking fires in the Tel Aviv area.