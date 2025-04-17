Saudi Defence Minister arrives in Iran on his first visit

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, arrived in Tehran on Thursday, April 17, leading an official delegation in what marks his first visit to Iran.

This visit follows directives from the Saudi leadership and comes in response to an invitation extended by Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

Also Read Saudi Arabia set to pay off Syria’s World Bank debt

During his stay, Prince Khalid is expected to hold a series of meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and addressing issues of mutual interest between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

بتوجيه من القيادة -أيدها الله- وصل صاحب السمو الملكي الأمير خالد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز وزير الدفاع، والوفد المرافق له، اليوم، إلى العاصمة الإيرانية طهران في زيارةٍ رسمية.

وسيعقد سموه خلال الزيارة عددًا من اللقاءات لبحث العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين، ومناقشة القضايا والموضوعات ذات… pic.twitter.com/yiiNUUqU3D — وزارة الدفاع (@modgovksa) April 17, 2025

This landmark visit is the first of its kind since Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the resumption of diplomatic relations in March 2023. It carries significant political and security implications amid heightened regional tensions.

In November 2024, the Chief of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, visited Tehran, where he held discussions with senior Iranian officials.