Saudi Defence Minister arrives in Iran on his first visit

Prince Khalid will hold several meetings to discuss bilateral relations.

Published: 17th April 2025 8:43 pm IST
Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman stands beside Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major-General Mohammad Bagheri during an official welcome ceremony in Tehran.
Iran’s Armed Forces Chief of Staff, Major-General Mohammad Bagheri, receives Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, during an official visit in Tehran on April 17. Photo: Reuters

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister, Prince Khalid bin Salman, arrived in Tehran on Thursday, April 17, leading an official delegation in what marks his first visit to Iran.

This visit follows directives from the Saudi leadership and comes in response to an invitation extended by Major General Mohammad Bagheri, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces.

During his stay, Prince Khalid is expected to hold a series of meetings aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and addressing issues of mutual interest between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

This landmark visit is the first of its kind since Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the resumption of diplomatic relations in March 2023. It carries significant political and security implications amid heightened regional tensions.

In November 2024, the Chief of Staff of the Saudi Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Fayyadh bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili, visited Tehran, where he held discussions with senior Iranian officials.

